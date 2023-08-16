IIT Delhi’s School of Public Policy scripts success

The School of Public Policy (SPP) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi successfully placed the students of its inaugural batch of Masters in Public Policy (MPP) graduates.

Among the 21 students of the first batch who received their degrees at the 54th annual convocation of the institute, 19 participated in the placement process. Of these, 18 students received a total of 21 offers from diverse organisations and sectors. Two students of the inaugural batch have chosen to pursue academic research, with one of them enrolled in a PhD program.

During the MPP program, the students interacted with prominent organisations, such as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, International Rice Research Institute, ID Insight and WRI, among others. These interactions contributed to their understanding of policy issues on the ground across various sectors. Established in 2018, the SPP is the first academic unit on public policy of its kind in the country.