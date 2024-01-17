IIT Delhi’s NSS launches in-house mobile app

Imagine a world where mobilising thousands of student volunteers for community service projects is as easy as sending a WhatsApp message. Enter the IIT Delhi’s National Service Scheme’s (NSS) bold new venture: an in-house-developed mobile app named ‘NSS IIT Delhi’ designed to revolutionise youth engagement and social impact.

No longer confined by emails/posters, the NSS App is a game-changer. With the help of the app, IIT Delhi students who like to be NSS volunteers can now register, find projects near them, track their volunteer hours, and connect with fellow volunteers – all on a user-friendly platform.

The story behind this digital evolution is one of dedication and innovation. Recognizing the changing landscape of communication and youth engagement, a team of young NSS volunteers, with the support of tech-savvy mentors, embarked on a mission to build an app that spoke their language.

“We wanted something simple, accessible, and engaging,”said Abhishek, a student programmer who led the app’s development. The app’s launch sent ripples across the NSS network at the Institute. Within days, thousands of registrations flooded in, with a 4.9-star rating in Google Play and 5-star in the App store, painting a vibrant digital map of volunteers eager to contribute. The development has been made possible with constant inputs from the Office of the Dean of Students and the Computer Service Centre (CSC), IIT Delhi.