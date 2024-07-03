IIT Delhi’s app enables citizens to report flooding incidents

Low-lying and densely populated areas in the NCT of Delhi suffer from severe waterlogging and infrastructure damage during heavy rainfall. Recognising the need for a proactive, data-driven approach, the Water Security and Sustainable Development Hub at IIT Delhi’s Civil Engineering Department developed a pioneering mobile application called ‘IITD Aab Prahari’. The app has been designed to empower citizens to contribute to flood management.



The Aab Prahari app utilises a citizen science approach, enabling residents to report real-time flooding incidents in and around their location. Since its experimental launch in August 2022 and its official release in September 2022, the app has facilitated the collection of detailed, geo-tagged information on flood events. The app allows users to send photos and measurements of flood depths at specific locations, which are automatically geo-tagged and sent to a central server.

The real-time information provided by citizens helps water managers and researchers assess the immediate ground realities of flood events. This app has the potential to bridge data gaps that hinder effective flood response.

Benefits

PWD can integrate the app’s data to identify and prioritise areas or hotspots that require immediate drainage infrastructure improvements in the short term, as well as plan for long-term solutions.

I&FC can use real-time alerts and GIS mapping to monitor flood incidents, facilitating more efficient deployment of pumps and other resources.

Traffic police can access up-to-date flood reports to manage road closures and traffic diversions more effectively, ensuring public safety during severe flood events.