IIT Delhi, University of Queensland launch joint PhD admissions

The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, and IIT Delhi have come together to deliver a joint PhD programme through the UQ-IIT Delhi Research Academy (UQIDAR) at IIT Delhi.



The application process for admissions to the joint PhD programme in January 2025 has begun. UQIDAR has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from exceptional candidates with a background in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, healthcare, humanities, or social sciences. The Expression of Interest for the UQ-IITD Joint PhD programme is open until October 3, 2024.

Under the programme, the students will spend time in both world-class institutions. The students will receive a jointly awarded PhD degree from both universities upon successful completion of the programme. UQIDAR supports its students with generous fellowships, research travel grants, and relocation. The students will have access to both institutions’ academic facilities and resources.