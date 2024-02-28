IIT Delhi to set up centre of excellence on Applied AI for Sustainable Systems

IIT Delhi has signed a MoU with R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio Company), a global leader in digital product engineering and technology solutions, to further its commitment to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

R Systems will setup a Center of Excellence (CoE) on Applied AI for Sustainable Systems at IIT Delhi, which will include a cutting-edge research lab, the creation of an endowed faculty chair position, and the initiation of merit-based student scholarships. This initiative underscores the strategic priority of R Systems to promote innovation, enhance new-age skills, and develop deep tech.

The work produced by this CoE is expected to enhance the research and development capabilities of both R Systems and IIT Delhi. Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, emphasised the critical role emerging technologies play in preparing future research towards a sustainable world. “Sustainable computing and systems will be critically important in the future. This collaboration will result in the development of innovative approaches and cutting-edge AI techniques for sustainable computing,” said Prof Banerjee. This strategic investment and partnership mark a significant milestone that will push the boundaries in advanced research and innovation in the field of AI.

“This collaboration signifies a transformative synergy that not only propels technological innovation but also addresses pertinent societal needs. Together, we embark on a journey that transcends traditional boundaries, bringing forth a new paradigm in collaborative excellence,” said Prof Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi.