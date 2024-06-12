IIT Delhi to host Open House for JEE Advanced candidates

IIT Delhi has announced an Open House for all candidates who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2024. This event is a gateway to exploring opportunities at both the Delhi campus in India and the Abu Dhabi campus in the UAE. The event will be organised in hybrid mode (online and offline) on June 15.



The JEE Advanced qualifiers will get an opportunity to engage one-on-one with deans from various divisions, including academics, student affairs, and diversity and inclusion. Faculty members from both campuses will be present.

The Open House, scheduled for only female and PwD candidates on June 18, 2024, organised by the Initiative for Gender Equity & Sensitisation (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE), has been merged with the June 15 event.

Know the details

The event will run from 9 am to 2 pm on June 15 and will be live-streamed on the institute’s official YouTube channel