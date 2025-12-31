IIT Delhi students secure 1,275 offers by Dec’25

IIT Delhi students have secured 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with over 1,140 individual students placed. Over 300 PPOs were received in 2025, it’s a surge of more than 33% from last year. The students have also received more than 35 international offers from prestigious organizations across multiple global regions, including Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE and the United Kingdom.

“IIT Delhi has witnessed a strong and encouraging placement season in 2025. The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigor, adaptability, and readiness for industry challenges,” said Prof Naresh V Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi.

The placement season for the academic year 2025–26 at IIT Delhi is spanning till end of May, with OCS hosting additional companies in the coming days.