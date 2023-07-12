IIT Delhi student in ICF Dragon Boat World Cup, team wins bronze

Pradeep, an MTech student at IIT Delhi, represented the country in the 2023 ICF (International Canoe Federation) Dragon Boat World Cup and he was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal. Teams from around 15 countries participated in the Dragon Boat World Cup, which was held in China’s Yichang from June 20–23.



Pradeep, who is a final-year student in the department of civil engineering at the institute, made the nation and the institute proud with his team winning the bronze medal in the 500-metre 10-seater Dragon Boat Mixed Team event.

Post the win, Pradeep met Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT Delhi, and the Dean, student affairs, Prof. Aditya Mittal, who congratulated him on his wonderful achievement and wished him good luck for future events.

“I am very happy that I could represent my country in the 2023 ICF Dragon Boat World Cup and win the bronze medal. I am hopeful of representing the country in other bigger events and winning medals,” said Pradeep, who hails from Gangana village in Haryana’s Sonepat district, and was also part of the team that won sixth place in the 200-metre 10-seater Dragon Boat Men’s event at the World Cup.

Dragon Boat is a race over a clearly defined, unobstructed course in the shortest possible time. Two classes compete in this discipline, 10-seater and 20-seater, referring to the number of paddlers in the boat.