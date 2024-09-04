IIT Delhi opens first int’l campus in Abu Dhabi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi celebrated the official inauguration of its Abu Dhabi campus recently, with the ceremony graced by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.



Sheikh Khaled welcomed the inaugural cohort of undergraduate students, who will be pursuing BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering, as well as Energy Engineering. This first batch, consisting of 52 students, was selected through the JEE Advanced examination and the newly introduced Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international applicants. The cohort reflects a diverse mix of students from India, the UAE, and various other international backgrounds.

The establishment of this IIT campus in the UAE marks a significant milestone, arising from the Vision Document unveiled in February 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The document charts a strategic roadmap for deepening the India-UAE partnership, with a focus on expanding collaboration into new areas.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus in fortifying the India-UAE bond. “IIT Delhi—Abu Dhabi campus, an edifice of India-UAE friendship, unites our two countries together for leveraging the power of knowledge, science and technology for mutual and global prosperity. It also takes forward PM Narendra Modi’s ji’s vision for internationalisation of India’s education,” he said.

Earlier, in January 2024, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi introduced its first Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability. The inaugural MTech students had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Abu Dhabi in February this year.

During the inauguration, IIT Delhi signed several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Abu Dhabi institutions, including the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Khalifa University, Zayed University, and Sorbonne University-Abu Dhabi. These strategic partnerships are expected to enrich the academic and research environment in Abu Dhabi, fostering innovation and supporting the growth of local start-ups.