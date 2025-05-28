IIT Delhi launches online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Development

In a landmark move towards revolutionising the healthcare innovation ecosystem, IIT Delhi has unveiled the inaugural edition of its Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management. The comprehensive 12-month programme is offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (a joint venture of IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi) and is designed to equip professionals with the technical expertise and multidisciplinary capabilities needed to design, develop and bring to market transformative healthcare solutions.

As the healthcare sector undergoes dramatic shifts spurred by technological advancement and increased global investment, the need for skilled professionals continues to soar. A recent industry report anticipates that India’s healthcare market will expand to USD 320 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, the global wearable medical devices segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.4% between 2023 and 2030. Against this backdrop, the programme aims to fill a critical skills void, preparing professionals for high-impact roles such as Healthcare Product Manager, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Medical Technology Consultant and Health Data Analyst. “We are nurturing interdisciplinary thinkers who can reimagine healthcare products by merging technology, design and clinical relevance,” said Prof Arnab Chanda, Programme Co-ordinator and Associate Professor, Centre for Bio-Medical Engineering, IIT Delhi.

The Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management is ideal for professionals with backgrounds in biomedical engineering, biotechnology, healthcare, life sciences, or medicine, especially suited for those seeking to pivot their careers into healthcare R&D, product management or regulatory domains. The programme is delivered via LIVE, interactive online sessions conducted by IIT Delhi’s distinguished faculty in collaboration with top doctors and leading industry experts.

Eligibility

This is open to candidates with relevant undergraduate or postgraduate degrees or those with a minimum of two years of industry experience in allied fields. The programme offers affiliate alumni status from IIT Delhi, enhancing long-term academic association and access to continued learning resources. Other program highlights include Academic credits stored in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), Optional Campus Immersion, Official Transcripts Issued by IIT Delhi, and Convocation at IIT Delhi.