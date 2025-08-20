IIT Delhi launches biosafety research facility

To revolutionize biomedical and clinical diagnostics research, IIT Delhi has inaugurated a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) facility as part of its Central Research Facility (CRF). The new facility will facilitate research on diagnostic devices and therapeutics for class-3 pathogens, marking the first such initiative among leading educational institutions in India.

“This new research and testing facility will enable research and innovation in medical diagnostics and therapeutics and support IIT Delhi’s efforts to cater to academia and industries alike in the domain of healthcare research, bringing in scientists and engineers on a single platform to carry out cutting-edge research. It will open up several opportunities for research collaborations with medical institutes in NCR and across India,” said Prof Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi.

The newly-launched research facility is located within the Micromodel Complex on the campus under the umbrella of the IIT Delhi’s Central Research Facility (CRF). It would be available for researchers from academia and industry alike on a paid basis as per CRF norms for short- to medium-haul on an assisted basis.

The BSL3 research facility would benefit startups and MSMEs immensely, as they can take up their hardware and personnel inside the facility for speedy iterations without investing in such specialized facilities.