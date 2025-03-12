IIT Delhi climbs global rankings in engineering & technology, moves from 45 to 26

IIT Delhi is among the top 30 institutions in the world in the broader subject area of Engineering and Technology with a rank of 26, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, announced on Wednesday. IIT Delhi has improved its rank from 45th to 26th.

In India, IIT Delhi has emerged as the top institute in the engineering and technology category. In the natural sciences category, the institute has ranked 146th, and in the Social Sciences and Management category, it has secured 75th rank.

In the following 12 specific subjects under the broader subject area of engineering and technology, natural sciences, and social sciences & management, IIT Delhi has been featured among the top 100 institutions in the world: Computer Science & Information Systems (64), Data Science and AI (51-100), Chemical (93), Civil Engineering (51-100), Electrical Engineering (47), Mechanical (61), Mineral & Mining Engineering (51-100), Environmental Sciences (94), Materials Science (98), Mathematics (95), Business & Management Studies (92), and Statistics & Operational research (51-100).

Speaking about the IIT Delhi’s ranking in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, Prof Vivek Buwa, Head of the Ranking Cell and Dean of Planning, said, “For the last several years, IIT Delhi has been working on strengthening its international collaborations. For example, in last seven years (2018-2024), which also correspond to the period since IIT Delhi was selected as the “Institute of Eminence (IoE)”, IIT Delhi has undertaken 410 international collaborative research projects with leading universities/institutes across the globe that has helped the institute to strengthen its international research network”.