IIT Delhi alumni unveils PiFy, AI tool for academic support

An IIT Delhi alumnus has introduced PiFy, India’s first WhatsApp-based AI software for students, offering smart and affordable educational support. PiFy enables instant doubt resolution for both students and teachers, allowing users to easily scan a QR code to access PiFy on WhatsApp, where they receive immediate, step-by-step solutions, generate mock test papers, and create revision notes all on a seamless and accessible platform. The platform’s pay-per-use model allows users to resolve up to 100 doubts for under Rs 200.

PiFy’s AI is designed to cater to a wide range of academic needs, covering all subjects, competitive exams, and regional languages. Its advanced capabilities, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and image recognition, enable it to provide personalized, context-aware solutions, making it a reliable companion for students at all levels. Rupesh Kumar, Co-Founder of PiFy and an IIT Delhi alumnus, said, “We designed PiFy to not just answer queries but to think like a teacher, analysing the question, breaking it down step by step, and delivering precise explanations in real-time.”

The development of PiFy was supported by DRIIV, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, hosted at IIT Delhi. With no app downloads required, the platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to students of all levels.