IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi Launches PhD in energy & sustainability

IIT Delhi has announced the launch of its PhD programme at its new international campus in Abu Dhabi. The PhD programme in the area of energy and sustainability is set to commence with its first cohort in January 2025.

The launch of the PhD programme follows the earlier launches in 2024 that of a MTech programme in energy transition and sustainability in January 2024, and two B Tech programmes in computer science and engineering, and energy engineering, respectively, in September 2024.

As one of India’s premier academic institutions, IIT Delhi has a rich history of excellence, having graduated over 60,000 students across various disciplines since its inception. With more than 7,500 PhD graduates till date (481 PhD students graduated in 2024), the institute is poised to extend its legacy of research and academic rigor to the UAE. IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi remains committed to its steady growth and progress, offering cutting-edge academic programs, and keeping its focus on high-end research in areas that are priority to the UAE, such as sustainable energy.

In 2024, IIT Delhi started its first inaugural campus in Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of the top leadership of UAE and India. IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi is currently located in the Zayed University campus in Abu Dhabi. The IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi campus was inaugurated by HH Sheikh Khaled, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on September 2, 2024.

Programme highlights

The PhD programme in the area of energy and sustainability will focus on addressing cutting-edge problems related to reaching NetZero targets. This includes research on renewable energy, sustainable process engineering, decarbonization, process intensification, microgrids and power distribution in the evolving energy landscape, and the use of AI and data science for aiding in the energy transition.

The application fee has been waived for the first cohort of applicants seeking admission for January 2025 start date. Full tuition waivers and generous monthly scholarships, both for UAE nationals and international students, are available for students who qualify in the selection process. Candidates will undergo a comprehensive selection process based on academic merit, qualifying examination scores, relevant experience, and interviews.