IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi eyes more students from Southeast Asia

IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi is expanding its outreach to attract students from Singapore, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries while leveraging the Indian diaspora to enhance awareness about IITs, a senior official said. “The campus has made significant strides in its first year, introducing undergraduate programs in computer science and energy engineering, a master’s in energy transition and sustainability, and a PhD program in energy and sustainability,” Dr Shantanu Roy, Executive Director of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, told PTI.

Roy said the initiative aligns with UAE’s Vision 2050, which prioritises technology and innovation in energy, sustainability, space, and water resources. From India’s perspective, it supports the National Education Policy, which encourages leading Indian institutions to establish global campuses. The Abu Dhabi campus operates under IIT Delhi’s administration, reporting to its senate and board. Roy highlighted energy as a major research focus, a key factor in establishing the campus in the UAE, a global energy hub.

Undergraduate admissions follow two routes: JEE Advanced and the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET). While one-third of students qualify through JEE Advanced, CAET caters to UAE residents, including expatriates who have lived there for at least five years.

“We are actively extending our outreach to Singapore, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries, with the Indian diaspora playing a crucial role in promoting awareness about IITs in these regions,” Roy said.