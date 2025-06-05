IIT Bombay revises eligibility criteria for MBA, will now admit non-engineers

Didn’t have an engineering background but still dreamt of applying for MBA programme at IIT Bombay? Well, now your dream can turn true. Yes, you read that right. IIT Bombay has revised its eligibility criteria for admission to the MBA programme for academic year 2025-26 offered at the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM). And good news is even non-engineers can apply.

According to the revised criteria, candidates with three-year bachelor’s degree in any discipline with first class (or minimum CPI of 6.5 out of 10) are now eligible for admission to MBA from academic year 2025-26. Candidates who are in the final year of their degree and those awaiting results can also apply. The candidate should have a valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score.

Until last year, candidates with four-year bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in any discipline with first class (or minimum CPI of 6.5 out of 10) have been eligible for admission to MBA. According to the institute, this resulted in mostly engineers joining the MBA programme. “The 2025-27 batch of MBA will include a significant number of candidates from other disciplines unlike the situation until last year when the batches included mostly engineers,” stated the press statement from the premier institute.