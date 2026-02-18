IIT Bombay, Columbia University to launch AI centre for manufacturing

IIT Bombay and Columbia University, USA signed and exchanged an MoU in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi to establish a Center of AI for Manufacturing. The Ministry of Education has initiated four different AI centers so far. This “Columbia–IIT Bombay Center of AI for Manufacturing” is a joint research and translation Center aimed at building robust, scalable and human-centric AI systems for real-world manufacturing.



Many industry partners are in the process of joining this Center.

“The Columbia–IIT Bombay Center of AI for Manufacturing is a significant step in strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem through advanced, human-centric AI. By building open and interoperable industrial AI infrastructure, this initiative will support industry modernization, empower MSMEs, nurture startups, and develop future-ready talent,” said Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

This new center will address all areas of manufacturing including semiconductors, robotics, industrial manufacturing, process industries including pharmaceuticals, food processing, refining and petrochemical, construction and infrastructure development as well as transport and logistics.

This center will develop end-to-end, interoperable industrial AI infrastructure, that addresses shop-floor realities such as legacy equipment, noisy data, real-time constraints and multilingual workforces.