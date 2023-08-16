IIT Bombay celebrates 77th Independence Day

IIT Bombay celebrated the 77th Independence Day near the famous arch facing the Nandan Nilekani Main Building. The celebration began with the hoisting of the national flag by director Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri. Prof Chaudhuri briefed the gathering about the recent achievements and milestones accomplished by the institute and urged all the attendees to strive towards a glorious future.

All the institute functionaries, faculty, students and a large number of employees attended the function. Students also participated in a cultural programme on the occasion. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was also followed by campusites, who hoisted the tricolour in their homes. Students of NSS also distributed tulsi saplings on occasion. The director and the functionaries planted a few saplings on campus too.

Meanwhile, a few days ago IIT Bombay hosted the visit of the Bipartisan US Congressional Delegation. The IIT Bombay undergraduate students demonstrated Matsya - an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) they developed, which won the IEEE YRP Award 2020. It has consistently been the best-performing Indian team at RoboSub and the top team at NIOT SAVe.

“Over the years, IIT Bombay has forged excellent academic and research collaborations with US universities. Under the proposed iCET initiative jointly announced by PM Narendra Modi and the President of the USA, we expect the collaboration to attain greater momentum. The visit of the US Congressional delegation, will further add to our journey,” said Prof Chaudhuri.