IISF 2024 held in Northeast

The 10th edition of India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 20204) was recently held at IIT Guwahati. The event was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India. It was held in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, IIT Guwahati, and Vijnana Bharati, promising to be a pivotal event in India’s scientific and technological landscape.

With the theme, “Transforming India into an S&T-Driven Global Manufacturing Hub”, IISF 2024 marked a significant milestone as the first edition hosted in the Northeast, emphasising the Govt. of India’s commitment to expanding the reach of science and innovation to underrepresented regions.

The event attracted over 8,000 delegates and welcomed an additional 10,000 daily visitors from across the country. IISF 2024 also had interactive exhibits showcasing cutting-edge science and technology, panel discussions with leading scientists and thought leaders and science competitions to inspire young minds.