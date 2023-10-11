IIM Rohtak in top 2% Stanford University Global Rankings

n the 2023 rankings from Stanford University, Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has earned a prominent position among the top management institutes globally. IIM Rohtak has excelled with an impressive representation among the top 2% of scientists from all Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) worldwide. Stanford University releases a list of top 2% researchers in the world every year. These researchers are picked up based on their research contribution to their respective fields. After applying deep analysis and using statistical measure the ranking is established.

Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier has formed a database of top scientists based on citations, h-index. The database also takes into account the number of co-authors and position of the author in list of authors to quantify contribution to develop a composite indicator (c-score). Metrics also takes into account self-citations and ratio of citations to citing papers are given. All the world scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification. Percentiles are also presented for all scientists with minimum of 5 papers. The list is founded on the best 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% in their field.

The rankings for the top IIMs in terms of faculty representation among the top 2% of scientists globally are as follows:

1. IIM Rohtak: 7.69%

2. IIM Ahmedabad: 4.81%

3. IIM Jammu: 4.65%

4. IIM Lucknow: 4.55%

5. IIM Nagpur: 2.78%

6. IIM, Visakhapatnam: 2.70%

7. IIM Bodh Gaya: 1.92%

8. IIM Bangalore: 1.77%

IIM Rohtak’s achievement, including the presence of its director, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, among the top scientists, demonstrates the institution’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic intellectual environment and fostering cutting-edge research that addresses global challenges. New features on the list are Prof Praveen Ranjan Srivastava, who researches in the area of information systems. “This achievement reflects our faculty members’ dedication and unwavering commitment towards research and academic excellence. I am deeply honoured to be part of this esteemed list, and I attribute this success to the collective efforts of our outstanding faculty,” said Prof Sharma.