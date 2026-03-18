IIM Lucknow’s 40th convocation today

IIM Lucknow will celebrate its 40th Convocation on Thursday. N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Lucknow, will confer degrees upon the graduating class, while Prof MP Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow, will present the director’s report.



Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv Limited, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Additionally, medal winners from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGPSM), International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX), and Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE), among other categories, will be honoured during the 40th convocation event.

Another key highlight of this year’s event will be the revival of the 1997 Reshma Sareen Excellence Award for Best Girl Student, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and will be presented annually during the convocation ceremony.