IIM Lucknow summer placement records highest domestic stipend of Rs 3.95 lakh

IIM Lucknow completed its summer placement process for the 2025-2027 batch, securing more than 580 offers for its 41st batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students and the 22nd batch of Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students.

The highest stipend recorded this year is Rs 3.95 lakhs per month and highest international stipend offered is Rs 2.5 lakhs per month. The average stipend recorded is Rs 1.67 lakhs per month, in comparison to Rs 1.43 lakhs per month from last year. The median stipend recorded this year is Rs 1.72 lakhs per month in comparison to Rs 1.50 lakhs per month from the previous year. The top 50% of the batch has secured an average stipend of Rs 2.18 lakhs per month, reflecting robust demand for the talent at IIM Lucknow.

The 2025-27 batch of IIM Lucknow includes 187 freshers and 345 students with substantial prior work experience across various sectors. This mix of fresh talent and seasoned professionals helped students secure positions in a range of sectors, including Consulting, Finance, Marketing, Product Management, Operations & Retail, and e-Commerce, among others.