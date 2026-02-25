IIM Lucknow placements 2026 end with Rs 1 cr top package

IIM Lucknow completed its final placements for its 40th batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM). This year, more than 580 offers were made to 559 students, who were placed in a variety of roles including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce, with top recruiters from across the globe.



The highest domestic package (CTC) achieved by a student was Rs 1 Crore per annum, while the highest international package (CTC) reached Rs 65 LPA. The average salary offered was Rs 33.2 LPA, and the median salary was Rs 32.9 LPA, showcasing the exceptional talent developed and nurtured at the Institute.

The recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid format and witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 200 domestic and international recruiters. This dual mode ensured seamless interaction, accommodating the needs of both remote and on-campus participants, making the process more inclusive and accessible.

The graduating cohort comprised both fresh graduates and experienced professionals from various fields such as Finance, Consulting, Information Technology, and Sales & Marketing. Many students came from prestigious institutions in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). This diverse background and skill set enabled the batch to excel and secure attractive positions with top-tier companies across the globe.