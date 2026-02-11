IIM Lucknow PhD registration closes on Feb 16

The online registration for IIM Lucknow PhD programme in Management closes on February 16, 2026. The admission process of IIM Lucknow PhD programme is structured, transparent, and student-centric. Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria will have their exam scores reviewed and will subsequently be invited for a faculty-led interview to assess research fit and alignment with mentors’ areas of expertise. Candidates with prior qualifications from IIMs in relevant fields can apply directly and will be exempt from entrance tests.