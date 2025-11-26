IIM Lucknow launches PGP 1999 batch alumni fellowship for advance research

IIM Lucknow has announced the launch of 99 Moonshots, a 1999 Batch Fellowship grant aimed to enhance research productivity among doctoral scholars. Funded by the institute’s Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 1999, the fellowship will support IIM Lucknow’s long-term vision of elevating its academic and research standing. Ayushi Singh, Research Scholar, Operations & Supply Chain Management, and Satish Kumar, PhD Scholar, Strategic Management, have been announced as the first recipients of this fellowship

Welcoming the initiative, Prof MP Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow, said, “I feel an immense pride in announcing the IIM Lucknow 1999 Batch Fellowship for PhD students, a meaningful initiative that reflects our alumni’s enduring commitment to advancing research excellence.” Speaking about the fellowship, Ashish Bhagare, alumnus, batch of 1999, IIM Lucknow, said, “With an aim to elevate our alma mater’s global rankings by strengthening the research output, this fellowship is our way of supporting this goal. We are proud to sponsor two PhD scholars this year and hope to support many more in the future.”

The fellowship selection process required the applicants to pitch their research proposal to a designated selection committee where the proposals were evaluated on pre-defined criteria. After a rigorous selection process two PhD scholars were recommended for the grant. In addition to covering the fellowship, the grant will also include a publication award of Rs one lakh for research published or accepted in top-tier (category A and above) journals; a conference grant of Rs 3 lakh to enable scholars to present at leading international conferences; and academic support, including contingency and data-collection grants, in line with the PhD Programme Manual. “IIM Lucknow is very encouraging toward its scholars, and this award strengthens my motivation to keep striving for meaningful, high-quality research,” said Ayushi.