IIM Lucknow identifies processes to build resilient, inclusive communities

A research study conducted by faculty at IIM Lucknow has highlighted the importance of empowering marginalized communities to overcome entrenched inequalities while preserving their autonomy in the face of external pressures.

This pioneering study is significant as it provides crucial insights into how marginalised communities can overcome entrenched inequalities and build sustainable, inclusive futures. It explores the transformative role of grassroots ‘Community Collectives’ (CCs) as viable alternatives to traditional top-down economic models, offering fresh insights into sustainable development and inclusive governance.

The research was led by Prof Babita Bhatt, and Prof Israr Qureshi, from The Australian National University, along with Prof Dhirendra Mani Shukla from IIM Lucknow and Prof Pradeep Kumar Hota from IIM Udaipur.

Elaborating on the key research findings, Prof Shukla said, “Our study provides a roadmap for building more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive communities. By strategically engaging with both internal cultural practices and external governance structures, marginalized communities can shape their own futures.”

Through a comparative case study of two Indian community collectives in central India, the researchers highlight two crucial themes in grassroots organising: projective cultural adjustment and tempered autonomy.

Main findings

* Empowering local governance: The research demonstrates how marginalized communities can create autonomous, sustainable governance structures that address local challenges

* Sustainable resource management: By developing common resources and fostering cooperation, these collectives offer practical models for managing natural resources sustainably

* Inclusive decision-making: The study proposes new governance models that incorporate diverse perspectives, promoting social resilience and inclusivity

