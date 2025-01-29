IIM Lucknow highlights ethics in healthcare leadership

IIM Lucknow researcher, Prof Arvind Shroff, Assistant Professor, Operations Management, has conducted a study exploring how private healthcare organisations can innovate during crises while maintaining their core ethical values. His research delves into the delicate balance between rapidly adapting to external pressures—such as environmental shocks. This is particularly crucial in resource-constrained settings, where healthcare institutions must deliver essential services while managing to innovate in times of crisis. The findings of this research have been published in the FIIB Business Review journal.

Dr Shroff’s research focused on Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital (SSSH) in Chhattisgarh, which provides free paediatric cardiac care. Despite facing critical shortages of resources during the pandemic, such as PPE and ventilators, SSSH adapted quickly with innovative solutions like telemedicine, in-house blood banks, and efficient resource management, enabling it to successfully navigate the crisis.

“Crises like the pandemic show that resilience and virtues are not just values, they are catalysts for transformative innovation, especially when delivering affordable healthcare as a basic human right,” said Prof Shroff.

Key findings:

* A culture of values such as empathy, resilience, and integrity helps healthcare organisations respond effectively during crises

* Crises often push organisations to innovate, with solutions like telemedicine and better resource management emerging as key strategies

* Crisis management is an iterative process where internal values and external challenges work together to foster lasting innovation and ethical care