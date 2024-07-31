IIM Lucknow celebrates 40th Foundation Day

The 40th Foundation Day at IIM Lucknow featured special activities like tree plantation drive, mementos for employees with 25 years of service, cash awards for employees’ meritorious children, and a cultural programme to celebrate its community and commitment to a supportive environment.



“This year, we introduced the Young Faculty Researcher Endowment and launched a Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology, set to foster over 100 startups in Uttar Pradesh,” said Prof Archana Shukla, Director-in-Charge, IIM Lucknow.

However, it was the special lecture delivered by Nitin Seth, co-founder, and CEO of Incedo Inc., and an alumnus from the 1996 batch, that was the highlight of the event. The lecture, titled ‘Timeless mantras for success in the digital and AI age,’ offered invaluable insights into navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape. “We are now in the digital and AI age, where the dynamic interplay of digital, data, and AI is driving transformative changes across industries. AI is generating a range of new career opportunities for the upcoming generation of experts, including roles such as data curators, AI ethics officers, and machine learning engineers, which will be crucial for shaping the future workforce,” he said.