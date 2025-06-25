IIM Lucknow begins new academic year with 49.3% non-engineering students

IIM Lucknow has welcomed 643 new students into the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM), Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes, with an elaborate three-day induction programme. However, what draws our attention is the high percentage of students getting admission with a non-engineering background. While 50.70% students with an engineering background got admission, the number of students from non-engineering background (a staggering 49.30%) is also a welcome development. The new batch also consists of 30% female students and 32% freshers in PGP and 68% in PGP-ABM programmes.

The inaugural event was graced by the presence of Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and an IIM Lucknow alumnus, Class of 1993. The three-day induction programme, which started on June 24, will provide a comprehensive introduction to the institution’s culture, academic rigor, and the plethora of opportunities available for the students.

Welcoming the new batch, Prof Sanjeet Singh, Dean Faculty, IIM Lucknow, said, “You come from diverse backgrounds, engineering, arts, commerce, and more, and that diversity is your strength.”

The new batch will also participate in interactive discussions with multiple stakeholders from academia and industry, as a part of the induction programme, to provide a comprehensive overview of opportunities for personal and professional growth.