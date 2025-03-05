IIM Lucknow 2025 placements: Highest package reaches Rs 75 lakh

IIM Lucknow completed its final placements for its 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 20th batch of Postgraduate Program in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students. This year, more than 600 offers were made to 570 students, who were placed in a variety of roles including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce, with top recruiters from across the globe. The highest domestic package (CTC) achieved by the student is Rs 75 LPA, while the highest international package (CTC) reached Rs 65 LPA. The average salary offered is Rs 32.3 LPA.

This year’s recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid format and witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 180 domestic and international recruiters.

The current batch was dynamic and diverse, comprising both fresh graduates and experienced professionals from various fields such as Finance, IT, Consulting, and Sales & Marketing. Many students came from prestigious institutions in India, including IITs, NITs, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).