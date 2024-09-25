IIM-L, IIT-K to jointly offer PG course in healthcare management

IIM Lucknow signed a MoU with IIT Kanpur to jointly launch a postgraduate programme in healthcare management. This collaboration aims to address the growing need for leadership in the healthcare industry by integrating management principles with advanced medical technology.



“We are thrilled to partner with IIT Kanpur to bring forth a programme that combines the strengths of management and technology in addressing the complex challenges of the healthcare sector. We believe this joint programme will foster innovative solutions that can significantly improve healthcare management in India and globally,” said Prof Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow.

The postgraduate programme in healthcare management will serve professionals from various fields, including healthcare workers and doctors in public hospitals. The course is designed to blend expertise in medical technology with business administration, empowering participants to spearhead advancements in healthcare delivery and innovation.

Upon signing the MoU, Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “The collaboration with IIM Lucknow signifies an important step in our mission at IIT Kanpur to reshape the future of healthcare education. The postgraduate joint degree program in healthcare management is a key component of our Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology initiative, which seeks to enhance the integration of medical technology and innovation into our curriculum.”