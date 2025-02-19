IIM Kashipur conclave equips future leaders with industry insights

IIM Kashipur has successfully hosted Manthan 2025, its flagship cross-domain conclave, bringing together industry leaders to engage in insightful discussions on innovation, resilience, and strategic transformation. The conclave featured two thought-provoking panel discussions, each addressing key aspects of modern business strategy and leadership in a fast-evolving landscape.

The panel discussion, titled ‘Decoding Resilience – Strategy in Disruptive Times,’ set the tone for the day by exploring strategies for navigating uncertainty and fostering sustainable growth. In the next panel discussion, titled ‘Beyond Profit – Business for People & Planet’, the experts explored how businesses can integrate sustainability, ethics, and human-centric growth into their core strategies. “Manthan, our flagship conclave, continues to be a catalyst for fostering innovation, leadership, and resilience in today’s ever-changing business landscape. At IIM Kashipur, we are committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping our students with the knowledge and skills to lead with agility and purpose,” said Prof Deepak Verma, Chairperson, Placement & Corporate Relations, IIM Kashipur.