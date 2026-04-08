IIM Calcutta awards degrees to 561 students at 61st convocation

The 61st Annual Convocation of IIM Calcutta conferred degrees to 561 graduating students including 459 students from the two-year MBA programmes and 90 students from the one-year MBAEx programme.



The ceremony was graced by Dr Praveer Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, The Tata Power Company Limited, as chief guest, along with Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, Board of Governors, and Prof Alok Kumar Rai, Director, IIM Calcutta.

In his address, Prof Rai reflected on a year of strong institutional progress driven by the collective efforts of the Institute’s community and the continued support of its stakeholders. Addressing the graduating class, he emphasised the importance of gratitude, purpose, and values, encouraging them to lead with integrity and make meaningful contributions as they step into the next phase of their journey.