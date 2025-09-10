IIM Ahmedabad goes global, to launch Dubai campus today

After IIT Madras and IIT Delhi, which have its global campuses, now IIM Ahmedabad joins the list of prestigious Indian educational institutes to have its campus on the foreign land. Come September 11 and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the first overseas campus of IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai. With this, IIM Ahmedabad becomes the first IIM to operate a full-fledged campus overseas. The inauguration ceremony will also be attended by the UAE Minister of Higher Education, H.E. Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar. Pradhan, who is on an official visit to the UAE, aims to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between two countries in the field of education.

On Wednesday, Pradhan met H.E. Sara Musallam, Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). He also visited the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, where he inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre (First foreign Centre) and launched the PhD and BTech programmes. Later in the day, he also attended the first anniversary celebration of Symbiosis University, Dubai Campus.

On Thursday, the minister will inaugurate the new campus of IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai and later will attend a conference of the Indian higher education institutions in the UAE. As part of his engagements in Dubai, the minister will interact with CBSE school principals during a Teachers’ Day celebration, and launch Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools in the UAE.

Meanwhile, several Indian universities have established campuses or are in the process of establishing campuses in foreign countries. These include IIT Madras in Zanzibar and IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi. Other institutions like Manipal Global have also expanded their presence with international branch campuses. Then BITS Pilani, Amity University and SRM Institute of Science and Technology have campuses in Dubai. IIT Bombay is also set to go global. The institute will mark its first international foray by starting a dual degree PhD programme in Japan, in partnership with Tohoku University. A new centre is expected to come up there within the next year.