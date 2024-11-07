HYBRID EDUCATION BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

For Suharto Roy, distance was the only challenge in preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination. Living in a remote village in Midnapore, about 140 kilometers from Kolkata, his parents hoped to send him to a top coaching center in Kolkata. Instead, Suharto chose a hybrid learning approach with the coaching institute, combining online and in-person sessions. Today, he’s studying electrical engineering at Jadavpur University. While online learning isn’t new, the Covid-19 pandemic sped up its growth, making it widely used by both students and educationists. Now, from IIMs to IITs, many institutes offer hybrid courses. This approach has transformed education and online and hybrid models are now a regular part of academic programmes across many institutions.

A study revealed that nearly 82% of students prefer a hybrid learning environment, where part of the class is online but still in small groups, allowing them to learn from scholars and teachers in remote locations. Also, 53% of students favour fully online learning after the pandemic. The study also highlighted that 59% of students feel more motivated when using hybrid learning models.

Prof Shashidhar Nanjundaiah, Dean, School of Media, Mahindra University, said hybrid classrooms are an unsurprising development. This is a fairly common practice among universities around the world—guests join from remote places into classrooms-in-session. “However, it remains to be fully tested whether a classroom with a combination of online and offline students—another definition of hybrid—will work at all. My suspicion is no. Online and offline learning processes are different,” he said. Prof Nanjundaiah also informed that online classes have found popularity during Covid-19 but the asynchronous method of learning was popularly adopted by independent learning platforms such as the Khan Academy. “However, the efficacy of hybrid classes was always in question. A research by Jodi Potter in 2015 quelled doubts to some extent about learning levels in hybrid modes of learning, as students’ retention of the learning over time was found to be greater in hybrid mode,” he said.

In a hybrid setup, students can leverage digital tools like shared documents, video conferencing, and project management software (e.g., Google Drive, Zoom, Trello) for effective collaboration. Setting clear communication norms, such as regular check-ins and assigned roles, helps ensure accountability and smooth teamwork. The online learning market has experienced significant growth post-Covid. By 2025, it is expected to reach $325 billion since its inception. A study also revealed that from 2020 to 2024, the market grew by 200%.

As teachers explore new ways to create engaging lessons and take advantage of technological advancements, the flipped classroom is gaining popularity as an exciting approach with multiple benefits for both educators and students. In a flipped classroom, students review lecture materials at home before participating in hands-on, problem-solving activities during class. This model allows students to grasp basic concepts independently, freeing up classroom time for discussions, practical applications, and deeper exploration, explained Rajeev Tiwari and Anurag Gupta, Co-Founders of Stemrobo. “The flipped model enhances learning by shifting the teacher’s role to a facilitator, offering students personalized guidance as they work through challenges. Research indicates that this approach improves knowledge retention and critical thinking, as students actively apply concepts in a supportive environment. It also promotes accountability and self-directed learning, empowering students to take control of their education and engage more deeply with the material,” they said.

Prof Nanjundaiah mentioned how the hybrid model of learning brings the power of collaborative learning back. “A high-school or first-year undergraduate student cannot be expected to learn with the same attitude and approach as a senior-level or postgraduate student. The key to this learning is collaboration between students, and the instructor must ensure this,” he said.

For Tiwari and Gupta, effective online teaching involves structured lesson planning, interactive content, and clear communication. Teachers can use breakout rooms for group activities, polls, and quizzes to maintain student engagement. “Regular check-ins, virtual office hours, and feedback channels ensure students feel supported. Incorporating multimedia elements, such as videos, interactive slides, and discussion forums, keeps the online classroom dynamic and helps cater to different learning preferences,” the educationists said.