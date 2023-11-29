How to crack SBI PO 2023 mains in first attempt

It’s important to note that the SBI PO exam is a bit challenging compared to other banking exams. Getting a job in the State Bank of India is a dream for lakh of bank aspirants. The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the SBI PO 2023 Prelims examination. After the completion of the Prelims examination, shortlisted candidates would appear for the SBI PO Main examination, which is scheduled on December 5, 2023. The exam will be held online.

The final exam process includes the Main exam, Group discussion/interview, totaling 300 marks. The Main exam has two parts: the objective test (200 marks) covering Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General/Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language. The descriptive test (50 marks) focuses on English skills like letter and essay writing. Here are some last-minute preparation tips on how to crack SBI PO 2023 Mains.

Practice previous year’s papers

To ace the SBI PO Mains Exam, going through previous years’ papers is crucial. Practice these papers to understand the question patterns and assess your preparation. It’s not just about knowing the topics; practicing within a set time frame with accuracy matters. Sometimes, thinking you know a topic well isn’t enough. Regular practice helps identify areas where you need to strengthen your basics, improve speed, and enhance accuracy. Remember, in the SBI PO Mains Exam, there’s a specific time limit for each section. Aim to answer as many questions as you can within that time frame. Your consistent practice will pay off during the actual exam.

Regular mock tests

Mock tests are essential for any banking examination as they provide candidates with a comprehensive understanding of the upcoming exam, highlighting both their weaknesses and strengths. It’s recommended to attempt at least one full mock test every day. This routine not only allows you to assess your daily performance but also provides a tangible measure of progress. Strive to enhance your daily scores gradually while maintaining accuracy. Remember, speed and accuracy go hand in hand. Balancing both is crucial for achieving a good score. Consistent practice through daily mock tests enables you to fine-tune your test-taking strategy, identify areas for improvement, and build the confidence needed to excel in the actual banking examination.

Strengthen weaknesses and polish strong areas

To maximise your preparation for the banking examination, focus on strengthening your weaknesses while polishing your strong areas. Identify the topics or sections where you struggle or feel less confident—devote extra time and effort to understand and master these areas. Simultaneously, don’t neglect your strong areas. Regularly revise and practice in these sections to maintain a high level of proficiency. Aim to maximize the number of questions attempted while maintaining a 90% accuracy level within a set time frame.

Read newspaper regularly

Develop a habit of regular reading, including newspapers, novels, articles, and journals. Practice grammar and reasoning regularly, and for a strong performance in the General Awareness section, stay updated on current events through newspapers and news channels. Practice writing various letter formats, as they contribute to the overall marks in the examination.