How to choose the right university to study abroad

Choosing to study abroad is a major decision. It shouldn’t be based on whims and fancies. Rather, one should weigh factors such as the cost of living, entry requirements, and employment rates in potential destinations before reaching the final decision. Here’s a checklist of considerations to ensure you select the right country for your studies and avoid making impulsive choices.

Clear vision

Is your best friend heading to Germany for her studies, and is that why you’re thinking about going abroad too? But, do you genuinely want to do this? What subject do you want to study overseas? Don’t let someone else’s plans be the main reason for your decision. It’s important to figure out what you really want based on your strengths and life expectations. In short, you should have a clear idea why you want to go abroad and study.

Choosing the right course

Once you’ve decided to advance your career in a foreign country, make sure you’re clear about the subject you want to study. Consider whether the opportunities you seek are available in India or not. The crucial aspect in deciding to study abroad is gaining clarity about your field of interest and the specific course you want to pursue. Various factors play a role in choosing a course, such as personal interest, career prospects, and employment opportunities in the destination country. It’s essential to research and find the country that best suits your chosen course; for instance, Canada is renowned for its hospitality and tourism management courses, while England is known for English and creative studies.

Medium of education

Pragya Kaur, a student from Himachal Pradesh, wanted to study medicine in Russia. After spending a lot of money and two years there, she realised that most classes were in Russian, not English. Struggling with the language, she came back and joined Chandigarh University and got a degree in journalism. Language is crucial when studying abroad. Since English is widely used, it’s important to choose a country where English is spoken and the courses are in English. Facing a language barrier can be tough for daily tasks, shopping, talking to people, and travelling.

Shortlist the university

Many Indian students aspire to study in popular destinations like the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Germany. However, thorough research about universities and colleges in these countries offering programmes aligned with your career goals is crucial. Shortlist the colleges or universities that best match your aspirations and objectives.

Check rankings

Once you’ve shortlisted universities, it’s essential to check their rankings. Keep in mind that rankings can differ based on the institution and country, so it’s wise to consult multiple sources for your research. Moreover, note that these rankings typically focus on universities rather than colleges, so take that into consideration while making the decision.

Pocket pinch

Studying abroad can be financially demanding, and your choice of college is significantly influenced by financial factors. Begin by creating a budget for yourself, and then explore options that can offer financial assistance, such as scholarships and student education loans. Keep in mind that the availability of scholarships and assistantships varies by country, so it’s important to research the financial support options specific to your chosen destination.

Accommodation

Numerous Indian students in Canada are grappling with a significant housing crisis, leading some to return to their home country. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly research housing and living expenses. Analyse all the factors involved to determine the overall cost of living in the area where you have chosen to study. Understanding these aspects beforehand can help you make informed decisions and avoid potential challenges related to accommodation and living costs.

Deciding to study abroad is a big deal. Think about the pros and cons in detail before making a choice because once you decide, you won’t get a chance to regret.