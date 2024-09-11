How technology is changing leadership

Are you a leader who’s not keeping up with the rapid changes in technology, yet you expect your team to embrace it? You frequently ask them to use technology to boost communication, collaboration, and productivity, but don’t apply the same approach yourself. If that’s the case, your leadership in today’s digital world might be in question. As technology becomes central to the workplace with the growing presence of Gen Z employees, the leaders must adapt to stay relevant.



In the past, leadership was about giving orders and making decisions. Today, however, the role of a leader has changed drastically. In the digital age, leaders need to be more collaborative and inclusive. They must create a culture of innovation and encourage their teams to experiment and take risks. Flexibility and adaptability are also key as leaders need to pivot quickly when new technologies or market conditions arise. As Jeanne W Ross of MIT Sloan’s Center for Information Systems Research aptly put it, “Clearly, the thing that’s transforming is not the technology. It’s the technology that is transforming you.”

In hybrid or remote work, trust is important to leading virtual teams where face-to-face meetings are rare, and team members are spread out. Leaders should focus on being transparent and communicating openly. Regular check-ins, virtual meetings, and clear expectations help create a sense of connection, even from a distance.

Work-life balance has also become a top priority for Gen Z and millennials. Several surveys in India show how these generations seek better balance between their work and personal lives. In the digital age, especially for remote workers and virtual teams, the line between work and personal life often blurs. Leaders play a key role in supporting this balance and preventing burnout. Encouraging flexible schedules, setting realistic expectations, and promoting self-care are essential for team well-being. “Achieving work-life balance is increasingly becoming a realistic goal, especially as more companies recognise its importance for employee satisfaction and productivity. Gen Z’s emphasis on balance is driving changes in workplace policies, including flexible work hours and remote work options,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

The future belongs to leaders who are tech-savvy. Companies need to make sure their leaders are skilled with technology, or they risk falling behind. There are many courses available, such as MIT’s Technology Leadership and Innovation, ISB’s Leadership in AI, IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Leadership and Management, and Wharton’s Leadership in the Age of Digital Disruption. Leaders looking to change their companies in the digital age need to realise that to transform their organisations, they first need to change themselves.