How has AI changed the food industry, and has the curriculum at NIFTEM been updated to incorporate these advancements?

Our entire curriculum is under revision. We have introduced concepts like AI, IoT, and Machine Learning across our BTech, MTech, and PhD programmes. We are teaming up with institutes like IIIT Sonepat, IIIT Bangalore, NITs and IIT Delhi wherein we are inviting their faculty to teach our students, both the theoretical aspects and practical applications of AI in food processing. AI has a very big role to play in supply chain management. We can reduce the post-harvest losses through decision support systems. For instance, AI can monitor conditions inside containers transporting fruits, vegetables, meat, or paneer, enabling decisions on whether to continue long-distance transport or divert to nearby markets to prevent losses. AI in the food sector involves the use of technologies, data analytics, and machine learning to enhance food production, personalised nutrition, supply chain management and customer experience.