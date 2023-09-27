How edtech is shaping the future of learning

While speaking at a recent education summit in Kolkata, Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, director of British Council East and Northeast said how edtech empowers individuals to access high-quality education regardless of their physical location, socioeconomic status, or cultural background. “This democratisation of knowledge not only enriches the lives of individual learners but also strengthens the global community as a whole,” he said.

As technology continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of learners and educators, the edtech landscape will become more dynamic and influential. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global edtech and smart classroom market size is projected to grow from $133.55 billion in 2023 to $433.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.3%. Reportedly, North America is leading the edtech market, closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Undeniably, the Covid-19 pandemic served as a powerful growth driver for the edtech industry. “For K12 and test preparation, with schools and universities abruptly closing, online education became the sole option available. Consequently, there was a remarkable surge in demand for digital learning solutions, propelling the rapid growth of India’s edtech industry in this segment,” said Abhishek Ajmera, chief revenue & marketing officer, Univo.

In fact, the flexibility and self-paced learning offered by edtech platforms cater to the needs of working professionals and students alike. That has made the industry even more lucrative. “With the emergence of edtech, the tables have turned, and now education can adapt itself to fit seamlessly into people’s busy lives and schedules. In the earlier years, students had limited options to access the best education. They either had to compete fiercely for limited seats in top institutions or compromise by settling for alternatives available locally. Thanks to edtech, this barrier is broken, and students can now access the finest minds and learning resources from anywhere across the country. Geographical limitations are no longer an obstacle,” said Pratham Barot, CEO and co-founder, Zell Education.

Sanjay Kumar Das, Managing Director, WEBEL, emphasised how the synergy between government initiatives and private institutions is key to leveraging edtech for the benefit of all. “In today’s fast-paced digital era, the realm of edtech stands as a beacon of transformative potential. To harness this potential effectively, we must recognise that the synergy between government initiatives and private enterprises is pivotal. Through these collaborations, we can ensure that edtech solutions reach every corner of society, transcending barriers and benefiting learners of all backgrounds. Government support can pave the way for policy frameworks, funding and infrastructure, while private institutions bring innovation, agility, and expertise to the table,” he said.

In an article in Forbes in December 2022, edtech industry enthusiast Alex Yelenevych, co-founder, CMO of CodeGym.cc, a platform for learning Java, mentioned how an increasing number of mobile devices that allow people to study and edtech innovations are driving growth for the sector. Nitin Viijay, founder and CEO, Motion Education informed Millennium Post how edtech platforms offer international programmes and courses to broaden the student’s horizons with the help of research partnerships and online discussion boards. “As a result, a globally interconnected digital community is cultivated that encourages cross-cultural contact. In the process, a multicultural understanding is promoted that fosters international cooperation by exposing Indian students to diverse viewpoints on technology education. It helps them get ready for a globally connected tech world,” he said.

Meanwhile, the convergence of immersive technology and AI in edtech holds the potential to create more effective, engaging, and accessible learning experiences for students and professionals. These technologies are not merely changing the edtech landscape; they are revolutionising education itself, ushering in a new era of personalised, interactive, and data-driven learning.