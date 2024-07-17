How Dubai is transforming into global higher education hub

In recent years, Dubai has not only captured the attention of global tourists with its iconic Burj Khalifa and ‘bling’ lifestyle but also established itself as a leading destination for higher education. With streamlined visa processing, branches of international universities, language advantage and tax-free zones like Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, students can access world-class education at competitive costs here. According to a report from WAM, released by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) last year, international student enrollment in higher education courses in Dubai surged by nearly 12%. Also, one-third of all students enrolled in higher education institutions in Dubai are international students with the total number reaching almost 35,000. The report also stated an 8% annual increase in student enrollment at international higher education institutions based in Dubai.



Here are a few reasons why Dubai is emerging as a major study hub:

Government strategies

Dubai’s government is focused on transforming the city into a knowledge-based economy through initiatives like the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030. Tax-free zones in Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park have attracted international students with top-quality education at affordable costs. Universities are also integrating advanced technologies like AR, VR, robotics, data analytics, and automation into their curricula to prepare students for the digital era.

Easy visa process

Dubai offers a hassle-free visa process for international students, particularly Indians, who benefit from its proximity and excellent international connectivity. In fact, the educational institutions often handle the visa application process on behalf of students.

Language advantage

Though Arabic is the official language in Dubai, the majority of universities use English as the primary medium of instruction, which makes it easy for the foreign students.

Home to world-class universities

Did you know that Dubai had its first university in 1976? Since then, within 50 years, Dubai has grown to have 11 universities ranked among the top 1000 globally. Many prestigious universities from around the world, such as the University of Birmingham, Middlesex University, Heriot-Watt University, DeMontfort University, Murdoch University, alongside several Indian universities like SP Jain and BITS Pilani, have set up regional campuses in Dubai, offering a wide range of courses to students.

Multiple options

Not only does Dubai offer lower costs of education and living compared to Western countries, but it also provides students with the opportunity to transfer to their universities’ home campuses. Qualified students with the required qualifications and minimum GPA can transfer to home campuses in countries such as the UK, Australia, and Malaysia, continuing courses compatible with their current Dubai enrollment.

Employment opportunities

Indians play a pivotal role in Dubai’s workforce, comprising approximately 38% of the population. Dubai’s booming economy offers career opportunities across sectors like oil and gas, construction, marketing, hospitality, and banking. The opportunity to earn a tax-free income and rapid economic growth makes Dubai an attractive destination for both professionals looking to advance their careers and students aspiring for job opportunities after graduation.

Melting pot of cultures

Dubai’s diversity and job opportunities make it easy for students from various backgrounds to settle in quickly. The presence of DIAC aids educational and career prospects for the city’s young population.

Improved quality of life

Dubai’s reputation for political stability and high living standards makes it an attractive location for students and their families. The city provides a vibrant lifestyle with abundant amenities and a wide range of recreational activities.