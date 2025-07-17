How CPG industry affects our daily life & jobs

Just take a moment and think about your day. You wake up, brush your teeth, splash on some deodorant, maybe wash your hair, toss your clothes in the laundry, pop a painkiller for that stubborn backache, munch on some chips during your tea break, and maybe feed your dog too. Guess what? You’ve already interacted with the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry at least ten times. And yet, we hardly ever talk about it.

CPG basically means all the things we use regularly and keep buying again and again, things that come packaged and are ready to use. Toothpaste, snacks, shampoo, detergent, deodorant, all of that falls under CPG. And while all FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) are technically CPGs, not all CPGs are FMCGs.

Now, like every major industry, CPG is also moving fast, thanks to changing consumer behaviours, advent of AI, and global shifts. According to recent reports, the global CPG market hit a whopping $2208.85 billion in 2023, and it’s projected to jump to around $3436.56 billion by 2034. Closer to home, India’s CPG market is pegged at around $25 billion. And with over 6 million jobs expected in this sector by 2025 in India alone, it’s clear this industry is on a growth spree.

The pandemic turbocharged digital adoption across the globe, changing how we discover and engage with products. A McKinsey & Company report pointed out that in countries like India and China, people heavily rely on social media, online reviews, and even WhatsApp groups or family chats before making purchase decisions. In India, about half of all shoppers look up products on social media before buying. In Western markets like the US, UK, and Germany, nearly 30% of consumers have bought something after seeing it on a social platform.

According to Mamta Binani, President of MSME Development Forum, West Bengal, the demand for CPG is being influenced by factors like urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences. “The rise of the middle class is also contributing to the rise in demand in this sector,” she said.

Also, shoppers today are more mindful of how their buying choices affect the planet. This has pushed brands to launch eco-friendly products and recyclable or compostable packaging. With more people looking for cleaner, healthier options, there’s rising demand for organic and natural products. The global market for organic food and beverages was worth $231.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at nearly 14% per year through 2030. Take the case of Abhishek Goenka, founder of the yogic-inspired beverage brand Yoganica. “The CPG space is growing at a solid pace. The future is all about packaged convenience. I’m travelling right now and sipping on a packaged tea product and that says it all. Also, technology is really giving this space a boost,” he said.

What makes this sector even more exciting is how many different fields feed into it. Whether it’s sales, marketing, data analysis, supply chain, product design, or brand strategy, there’s space for everyone. Entry-level roles may only need an associate’s degree, but mid to senior roles usually call for a bachelor’s degree and hands-on experience. Degrees in business, marketing, supply chain, or related areas definitely give candidates a head start. Communication skills are also a big plus, given how much cross-team coordination is needed. And with the boom of e-commerce and quick-delivery apps like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, the demand for CPG professionals is only going to rise. If you’re looking for a career that touches real lives every day, maybe it’s time to give this underrated industry a second look.