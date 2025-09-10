Himachal Pradesh to revise curriculum, to integrate climate change & Sustainability

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur stressed on the urgent need to integrate contemporary issues like disaster management, climate change, green energy and sustainable development into the state’s school curriculum. He directed that disaster education must be practical and activity-based so that children are better equipped to respond to real-life challenges.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the Minister said the revised curriculum should not only address modern-day concerns but also instil pride in the rich heritage of Himachal Pradesh. Ancient temples, monasteries, forts, traditional architecture, dialects, folk arts, handicrafts, fairs, festivals and significant historic movements will find place in the syllabus.

He also called for greater emphasis on freedom fighters such as General Zorawar Singh, Wazir Ram Singh Pathania and Dr YS Parmar, as well as martyrs including Captain Vikram Batra, Major Somnath Sharma and Captain Saurabh Kalia, so that students develop a stronger connection with their state while also preparing for competitive examinations.

He also suggested promoting experiential learning through workshops, field visits, visual aids and practical exercises rather than rote memorisation. Promotion of local languages was also stressed. To facilitate access, the Minister directed the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to make resources available online via their website and portal, supported with QR codes and digital links.

A key decision taken during the meeting was to constitute a Committee of Experts that will review NCERT textbooks in the Himachal context, suggest modifications and prepare supplementary material.

The committee will be formally notified soon.