Heritage makes its mark

After four years, the Heritage School, Kolkata, organised its winter carnival — Kolaahal — with a bang. Popular visual artist Susanta Paul, renowned Indian classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, and eminent percussionist Bickram Ghosh were in attendance.

Recycling of waste stressing on Sustainable Development Goals, inclusive education, and creativity was given the utmost importance in this event as per the current National Education Policy 2020.

The carnival witnessed the participation of more than 5,000 students and parents in various types of activities. Principal Seema Sapru was all praises for her teachers who made this event possible after the Covid hiatus.

Meanwhile, the school bagged the runners-up position for overall excellence in education in the first Sri Sri Award ceremony held in Bengaluru recently. The event was organised in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation.