Here’s why preschool is important for your child

Sahana Mitra, a banker, had trouble stopping her three-year-old son from throwing things. But when she enrolled him in a preschool near their home in Kolkata, he became much calmer. Preschool is a child’s first step outside the home, placing them in an unfamiliar environment where they meet peers and form social, emotional, and academic bonds. A good preschool curriculum is essential for helping children transition smoothly into primary school.



According to Sibi Fakih, head of curriculum development, Kangaroo Kids, preschool is more than preparation for primary school. “Preschool acts as a bridge between the familiar comfort of home and the more structured environment of primary school. Preschool provides a platform for social development, where children practice sharing, taking turns, and resolving conflicts with peers in a nurturing environment. Physically, preschool is not just about playtime. It is a carefully designed space that fosters the development of gross and fine motor skills crucial for success in primary school,” she said.

In most cases, a single child at home might not seem responsible. However, preschoolers learn to take care of each other. They are encouraged to wash their hands and keep their toys in designated places—tasks they might not always follow at home but start doing in the company of peers. “Preschool education helps children develop their cognitive and interpersonal skills. Through this time, they learn how to navigate social dynamics, communicate effectively, and comprehend expectations for behaviour,” said Lina Ashar, founder, Poweredby Dreamtime Learning.

Many parents wonder about the right age for a child to start preschool. Most education experts recommend that children begin preschool between 3 to 6 years of age. By this age, children have developed basic social and cognitive skills, such as following instructions and engaging in play.

“Preschool ignites a love for learning. Through engaging activities, stories, and exploration, children are introduced to the world of literacy and numeracy in a fun and interactive way. They learn the alphabet, explore the world of numbers, and develop critical thinking skills through problem-solving activities. This early exposure builds a strong foundation for future academic success, fostering a sense of curiosity and a thirst for knowledge that will continue to grow throughout their educational journey. Overall, preschool equips children with the emotional, social, physical, and intellectual tools they need to thrive in the exciting new world of primary school,” said Fakih.

Learning made fun

* Acquires social skills

* Develops cognitive skills

* Acquires language skills

* Learns to look after themselves

* Learns letters and numbers through fun games

* Learns to look out for peers

* Develops motor skills

* Explores their interests

* Becomes more resilient