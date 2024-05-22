Heatwave forces early summer vacations

Due to the severe heatwave impacting various parts of the country, several states have decided to advance the start of summer vacations in schools. Both government and private institutions have announced the early break to ensure the safety and well-being of students.



The Delhi government has decided to extend the summer vacation until June 30. This year, the city has declared a total of 50 days for the summer break due to the ongoing heatwave. On Monday, the Delhi government issued a directive for government-aided and unaided recognized private schools still operating to close for summer vacations immediately. In Punjab, the summer break will last until June 3.

In Haryana, the school timings have been changed till May 31. The Haryana Directorate of School Education has declared summer vacations for all government and private schools from June 1 to June 30. In Madhya Pradesh, the state education board has announced summer vacations for all schools until June 15 as a preventive measure against the extreme heat affecting the region. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the education department has announced summer vacations for all schools until June 30 and instructed schools not to hold any extra classes during this period to protect students from the extreme heat.