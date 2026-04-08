Harvard rolls out free courses in AI, Data Science

Those looking to upskill in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape can take advantage of a range of free online courses offered by Harvard University. Covering areas like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and programming, these courses cater to both beginners and professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge. With flexible schedules and self-paced formats, learners can easily fit them into their routines.



Data Science: Building Machine Learning Models

This course introduces the core principles of machine learning, including widely used algorithms and techniques. Participants will learn how to apply cross-validation to prevent overfitting and explore key concepts such as regularization. It also includes building recommendation systems. The programme is self-paced and can be completed over eight weeks.

Machine Learning and AI with Python

In this six-week course, learners are introduced to decision trees, a foundational algorithm in machine learning and artificial intelligence, helping build a strong base in the field.

CS50’s Computer Science for Business

Focused on real-world applications of technology in business, this course covers computational thinking, programming languages, internet technologies, web development, and cloud computing. Running till December 30, 2026, it offers flexibility for learners to progress at their own pace.

CS50’s Understanding Technology

Ideal for beginners, this course introduces fundamental technology concepts, including the internet, multimedia, security, web development, and programming. Designed for non-tech-savvy individuals, it is a six-week self-paced programme.

Introduction to Data Science with Python

This hands-on course teaches how to use Python to solve real-world data science problems. Learners will work with libraries such as Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, and SKLearn, while also learning to build and evaluate basic machine learning models. It is an eight-week course available anytime.

CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript

This 12-week programme focuses on web development using tools like HTML, CSS, Git, Python, Django, SQL, and JavaScript. It typically requires a weekly commitment of 6–9 hours.

CS50’s Introduction to Programming with Scratch

A beginner-friendly offering, this course introduces core programming concepts such as functions, events, loops, conditions, and variables using Scratch. It is a three-week self-paced programme.