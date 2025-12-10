GNIHM rings in Christmas with grandeur

Ushering in the joy and warmth of the Christmas season, Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management (GNIHM), a JIS Group Educational Initiative, organised its annual traditional cake mixing ceremony, “Merry Mixing,” at its campus with great enthusiasm and festive fervour.

This year’s celebration became even more vibrant with the hosting of the annual cake decoration competition, one of GNIHM’s most eagerly awaited student events. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from budding chefs, who showcased remarkable creativity, technical excellence, and innovation through their intricate cake designs. The contest served as a strong platform for students to demonstrate their culinary artistry in a highly competitive environment.

Following the competition, the campus came alive with festive cheer as the traditional merry mixing ceremony commenced. Students, faculty members, and staff came together to participate in the ceremonial mixing of a rich assortment of dry fruits — almonds, raisins, orange and lemon peels, dates, dried apricots, figs, walnuts, cashews, pistachios — blended with spirits to mature over the coming weeks, forming the perfect base for traditional Christmas plum cakes.