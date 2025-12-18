Global human rights in focus at Xavier Law School’s int’l meet

From the role of youth in protecting human rights, forced displacement to global human rights issues related to climate change and socio-economic exclusions, the two-day international conference recently organized by the Xavier Law School (XLS), St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, (SXUK) in collaboration with the West Bengal State Human Rights Commission and the Indian Social Institute (ISI), New Delhi, was a major hit among the law students, professionals and faculties.

The conference with the theme, “Challenges, Prospects and Emerging Dimensions of Human Rights” brought together academicians, policy makers, advocates, PhD scholars, LLM students and UG students. Paper presenters from various parts of the world were part of this conference, which added immense quality and affirmative content to the existing human rights understanding and literature. Millennium Post was the official print media partner of the event.

The inaugural session of the conference commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the Rev Dr John Felix Raj S.J., Vice Chancellor of SXUK, Rev Dr Xavier Jeyaraj S.J., registrar of SXUK, Basudeb Banerjee, member of West Bengal Human Rights Commission, Dr A Cyril, Director, Indian Social Institute, New Delhi and Dr Ranjeeta Mukherjee, Dean of Xavier Law School. The V-C commended Xavier Law School for taking the initiative to organise an international academic platform of such significance. Banerjee highlighted the role of youth in protecting human rights and emphasised that forums like this empower them to engage, learn, and lead societal change. The dignitaries, along with the convenor and co-Convenor, released the ‘Book of Abstracts’, marking the formal commencement of the conference proceedings.

The plenary session opened with an impactful address by Paul Divakar, Convenor, Global Forum of Communities Discriminated on Work and Descent (Asia, Europe & Africa), and an eminent human rights activist. He drew attention to economic, social, and structural inequalities, highlighting how digitalisation and climate crises disproportionately affect indigenous and marginalised communities. He urged for bottom-up strengthening of vulnerable communities to safeguard human rights.

Amaya Valcarcel, International Advocacy Officer, Rome, discussed the critical concerns of forced displacement, emphasising compassionate engagement with victims over mere securitised border control. Drawing from Pope Francis’ principle of “reality over ideas,” she underscored the need for humane responses that uphold justice and democratic values.

A thought-provoking panel discussion featuring the registrar, SXUK, Prof (Dr) Manik Chakraborty, Emeritus Professor, Sister Nivedita University and Sandip Chachra, Executive Director, ActionAid India, explored emerging global human rights issues, particularly those arising from climate change, displacement, and socio-economic exclusions.