Georgia National University to set up campus in Andhra Pradesh

With India becoming home to more international campuses, now Georgia National University is all set to invest Rs 1,300 crore in the North Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh for their new campus. On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Georgia National University (GNU) has signed an agreement with the state government to set up an international university.

Lokesh called it a major step toward improving higher education in the state. The university will offer globally recognised programmes in technology, business, and healthcare, focusing on education quality, research, and technological growth. It aims to equip students with skills to compete in the global job market.

“Big leap for higher education in Andhra Pradesh! Georgia National University (GNU) has signed an MoU with the AP Govt in my presence to establish an International University in North Andhra with a `1,300 Cr investment. This partnership will enhance global education standards, create 500+ jobs, and equip our students with world-class skills. Our commitment to making AP a global education hub is stronger than ever,” he posted on social media platform X.

As IT Minister, Lokesh also highlighted that the project would create over 500 jobs and reaffirmed the government’s goal of making Andhra Pradesh a global education hub.